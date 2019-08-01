As Zoetis Class A (ZTS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Resolution Capital LTD Increased Its Prologis (PLD) Stake by $37.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 522,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 5.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.53 million, up from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.61. About 2.61 million shares traded or 19.32% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 18,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 183,211 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, down from 201,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 1.99M shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 35.03 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15,422 shares to 88,857 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 2,975 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 8,439 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 5,071 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burns J W & Ny accumulated 0.36% or 14,613 shares. 5,371 are owned by Chem Bank & Trust. City Hldgs Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 4,891 shares. Dsm Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.99% or 2.01M shares. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc Inc invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Wellington Mngmt Gru Incorporated Llp accumulated 266,557 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Advisors owns 92,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 5.67M shares. Enterprise Finance Serv Corp invested in 0.01% or 268 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

