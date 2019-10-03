As Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Blackhill Capital Decreased Stake; Family Management Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $560,865 as Market Value Declined

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 31,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 27,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.8. About 1.48 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 279,766 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.75M, down from 335,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 233,289 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 34.70 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,535 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd. 24,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Qs Ltd Liability owns 20,725 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Limited Liability reported 2.24% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,119 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 30,616 shares. Patten And Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 33,466 shares. State Street owns 0.17% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 19.75M shares. 7.80 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Service Commerce Ma. Security National Communication accumulated 0.06% or 1,750 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 517 shares. 797,400 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Harvey Invest Company Ltd Liability Company invested 0.91% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.19% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Profund Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,577 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29,675 shares to 2,111 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 872 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement owns 8,229 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Levin Strategies LP invested 3.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagle Asset Management holds 938,874 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Continental Advisors Lc holds 5,503 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Advisors Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 122,380 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 27,316 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Liability reported 3,951 shares stake. 38,000 are held by Utd Fire. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brandywine Global Management Limited Company owns 2.64M shares. Argi Inv Service invested in 0.13% or 17,387 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Com reported 1.22% stake. 250,245 are held by Nomura. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 2.19% or 201,165 shares. Markston Intll Limited Co holds 0.71% or 43,849 shares in its portfolio.

