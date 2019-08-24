As Zix (ZIXI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Connors Investor Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $617,928; Jcsd Capital Raised Synovus Financial (SNV) Holding by $4.90 Million; Shares Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 102,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 369,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 472,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 464,595 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.32M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synovus Financial: Dividend Powerhouse Not Slowing Down – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,144 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zix Corp (ZIXI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zix (ZIXI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.