As Zix (ZIXI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Archon Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $5.86 Million; Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Boosted Its Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) as Stock Declined

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 747,863 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 160,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 154,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 1.69M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division stated it has 4,729 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 35,500 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 11,310 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 4,482 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated has 787 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 454,458 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Llc has 1.24M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Incorporated holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 24,331 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 466,467 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 55,930 shares. 3,944 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Co. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management holds 0.06% or 3,135 shares.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,315 shares to 50,941 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,758 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 66,903 shares. Axa reported 21,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Heritage Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,812 shares stake. Gsa Capital Llp accumulated 0.2% or 281,150 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 89,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 17,406 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0.02% or 197,438 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Globeflex Capital LP owns 382,934 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Legal And General Public Lc holds 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 1.63M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 185,152 shares. 79,000 are owned by King Luther Cap Mgmt.