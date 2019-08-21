As Zix (ZIXI) Share Value Rose, Holder Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.86 Million; Parus Finance Uk LTD Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $1.89 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 350,497 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI)

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 1.19M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Company owns 40,130 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 164,200 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Com reported 6,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 4,158 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arcadia Investment Management Mi has 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1,100 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt stated it has 43,852 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 771,698 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 17,483 shares. 141,203 are owned by Estabrook. Choate Investment Advsr stated it has 76,756 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 77,217 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Svcs reported 0.14% stake. Dodge & Cox owns 768,690 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,450 shares to 96,395 shares, valued at $17.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 221,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.