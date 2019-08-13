As Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Share Value Rose, Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Cut Holding; Grassi Investment Management Position in American Tower (AMT) Has Lowered by $1.38 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 237,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 489,506 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 726,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 886,707 shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 48,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 55,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $222.22. About 868,763 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays goes bullish on Apple Hospitality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD) by 272,350 shares to 298,150 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Tr (NYSE:DLR) by 39,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt owns 355,973 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.31% or 589,397 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Philadelphia Trust Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Inv Lc reported 0.02% stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Akre Cap Management Llc has invested 14.95% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.92% or 7,000 shares. 14,251 are held by Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Lakeview Cap Lc reported 0.3% stake. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd owns 1,379 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank has 1.42% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 45,150 shares. Aviance Management Ltd Llc reported 2,106 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 104,824 shares. Wendell David Associate owns 1.42% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 46,142 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,382 are held by Morgan Stanley. Century Companies Inc owns 262,362 shares. 6,928 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Goldman Sachs invested in 38,124 shares or 0% of the stock. Par Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 12,900 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 91,900 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 626,855 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Menta Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 26,581 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Martin Co Tn invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 239,955 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc invested in 64,989 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 176,100 shares.