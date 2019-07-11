As Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Share Price Rose, Martin & Company Cut Holding; As Union Pac (UNP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Chemical Bank Cut Its Holding

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 694,412 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,510 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 36,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.60 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89 million for 35.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Liability owns 26,581 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 0.04% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 12,900 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 440,889 shares. Connors Investor Ser accumulated 369,128 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 16,453 shares. 117,882 are owned by Bridgeway Mgmt Inc. 220,206 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 2.67 million shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na has 1,729 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Co reported 38,600 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 911,244 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. 177,568 are held by Mackay Shields. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 171,063 shares. Martin And Tn reported 0.54% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore And Com Il reported 0.64% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Calamos Wealth Mgmt invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 8,162 shares. Peak Asset Management stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Howe And Rusling invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). California-based Aristotle Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc owns 17,067 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares reported 0.42% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dorsey Wright & Assoc accumulated 1,715 shares. Gsa Cap Llp reported 5,745 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Limited Liability reported 166,980 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Horan Cap Mgmt holds 2.02% or 65,555 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Company, a California-based fund reported 891 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset owns 24,818 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,815 shares to 16,777 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).