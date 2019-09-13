As Ziopharm Oncology (Put) (ZIOP) Stock Price Rose, Oz Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.07 Million; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Value Declined, Westpac Banking Increased Holding by $494.74 Million

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 230,389 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.04 billion, up from 220,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 1.79M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (Put) (ZIOP) by 83.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 214,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 41,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241,000, down from 255,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.705. About 193,291 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 17,500 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $47.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 77,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Put).

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ziopharm Oncology Provides Positive Clinical Data for Controlled IL-12 for the Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ziopharm’s Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus Veledimex Fast Track’d for rGBM; shares up 8% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ziopharm Oncology Presentation at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference to be Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ziopharm Oncology Promotes Dr. David Mauney to President – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ziopharm in-licenses IP from NCI for cancer cell therapies; shares up 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 9,200 shares to 72,988 shares, valued at $8.94 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,100 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).