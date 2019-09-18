As Ziopharm Oncology (Put) (ZIOP) Share Price Rose, Oz Management LP Decreased Stake by $1.07 Million; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (Put) (ZIOP) by 83.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 214,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 41,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241,000, down from 255,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 1.26M shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 3,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 21,355 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 17,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 1.22M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct

Analysts await ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc (Put) by 20,900 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $62.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 281,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,556 shares to 877,894 shares, valued at $173.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 56,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).