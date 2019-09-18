As Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Share Value Were Volatile, Ota Financial Group LP Lifted Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding by $559,076 as Market Valuation Declined

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 9,208 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $179.98. About 5.59M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) by 1.12 million shares to 35,114 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 36,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,083 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opp (PTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings.