As Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Share Value Were Volatile, Ota Financial Group LP Has Upped by $1.07 Million Its Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Lifted Position

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 1,600 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7134.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 13,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 13,384 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Elm Capital Corp by 82,496 shares to 43,874 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siriusxm C by 22,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,914 shares, and cut its stake in Siriusxm A.

More important recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation NA Warrants (ZIONW) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha”, Prnewswire.com published: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 02, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Tru Company reported 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carderock Capital holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 18,308 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 79 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 59,868 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 657,020 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 87,241 shares or 5.27% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 686,715 shares. 2,730 were reported by David R Rahn And Assocs. Moreover, Kames Cap Pcl has 0.67% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hudson Valley Invest Adv accumulated 2.07% or 30,360 shares. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Highland Capital LP reported 7,000 shares. 31,085 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. Cognios Cap Limited Company owns 6,362 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Can Acquire Adobe, Provided It Doesn’t Balk At A $260-Billion Price Tag – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Adobe Reports Record Revenue – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 4,622 shares to 87,425 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 13,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).