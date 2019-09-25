As Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Share Price Were Volatile, Ota Financial Group LP Has Increased Its Position by $1.07 Million; Mraz Amerine & Associates Increased Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake by $5.94 Million; Shares Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 91,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 302,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93M, up from 210,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 137,948 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 36,718 shares to 28,083 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Corporate & Income Opp (PTY) by 17,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,932 shares, and cut its stake in Siriusxm A.

