As Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $2.59 Million; Blb&B Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) as Market Value Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 57,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 67,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 125,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 419,060 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 10,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,192 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 30,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 269,675 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Preferred Llc has 317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Dana Inv reported 188,803 shares stake. Raymond James & Associate holds 272,717 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Friess Associates has 1.35% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,139 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 2.15% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Gam Ag reported 0.13% stake. First Interstate Bancshares holds 43 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 37,539 shares. Zebra Capital Llc holds 0.19% or 4,595 shares. 241,324 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Robecosam Ag reported 14,856 shares stake. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $871.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,249 shares to 31,005 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,871 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 92,036 shares to 253,361 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 77,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.