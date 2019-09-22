As Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Stock Value Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Increased Position by $439,425; Adtran (ADTN) Stock Value Declined While Bbt Capital Management Has Lowered by $410,985 Its Position

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 68.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 27,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 12,833 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196,000, down from 40,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 233,612 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 170.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 9,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 15,491 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, up from 5,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.54M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 282,677 are owned by Tieton Ltd Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 16,262 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 35,416 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,681 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 86,524 shares. Citadel Limited Com has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 149,771 shares stake. Bbt Mngmt Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 12,833 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability owns 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 137,563 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 11,503 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo stated it has 113,524 shares. 92,808 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $85.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 50,686 shares to 63,531 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

