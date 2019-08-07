As Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Stock Price Declined, Fiduciary Management Trimmed Its Stake; General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose While Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Its Position

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 44,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 151,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 195,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 72,766 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 16,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 845,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38 million, down from 861,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 77,347 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $391,888 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927. ALEXANDER BRUCE K had sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Llp invested in 7,981 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 9,800 shares stake. 1,804 are held by Whittier Of Nevada. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 456,856 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Highlander Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 483,100 shares. 39,968 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Massachusetts Services Ma holds 6,784 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 19,248 shares. Holderness Invs reported 8,025 shares stake. U S Invsts invested in 10,455 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp accumulated 153,312 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 0.18% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.87 million for 9.38 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11M shares to 4.94 million shares, valued at $398.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 405,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 20,314 shares to 149,397 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51 million for 16.94 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 16,355 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 26,090 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 277,874 shares. Cwm Ltd Co owns 4,419 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 212,857 shares. Hamlin Capital Limited Liability Company reported 580,496 shares. Frontier Inv Management Com holds 0.91% or 284,304 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 9,174 shares. 157,851 are owned by Barry Investment Ltd Llc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh reported 64,434 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.71% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 40,351 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 573,925 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Birmingham Cap Com Al stated it has 26,840 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.