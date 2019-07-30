As Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Share Price Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Raised Its Holding; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Bristol (BMY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 28,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,048 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, up from 456,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 12.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 6,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,053 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 41,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 1.62 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $385,590 was made by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4. $107,927 worth of stock was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E on Wednesday, February 13.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,849 shares to 133,751 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 637,298 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 0.01% or 22,010 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 50,608 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% or 6,773 shares. 91,800 were reported by Andra Ap. Keybank National Association Oh has 173,868 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 14,870 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,098 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1.74M shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 61,364 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab invested in 1.31 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc owns 212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 4,462 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 255,960 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% or 1.18M shares.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : AMTD, CDNS, CE, ELS, BRO, WHR, ZION, STLD, HXL, ACC, LOGI, CR – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 578,575 shares. 29,316 are owned by High Pointe Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Brighton Jones Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 11,895 shares. Mai Management owns 139,458 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs Inc owns 132,157 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Lc reported 0.05% stake. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 716,759 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,658 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cleararc Capital holds 0.22% or 25,142 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability holds 1.31 million shares. Mcdaniel Terry Com owns 6,003 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 7,025 shares to 97,229 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,402 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).