As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Valuation Declined, Fsi Group Has Cut Its Holding; As Limoneira Co (LMNR) Stock Value Declined, Next Century Growth Investors Lifted Holding by $642,735

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 27,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 595,665 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 567,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 19,572 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 12.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 1.57 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Blackrock holds 1.01 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 19,515 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 40,100 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 18,000 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors invested in 0% or 742 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 37,032 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Llc has invested 1.87% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Citigroup Inc has 4,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Bankshares Division reported 194 shares. Ashford invested in 845,830 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 41,200 shares. Whittier Co holds 22,089 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 714,790 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.39% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,850 activity.

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Limoneira Company Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calavo Growers: You Have ‘Guac’ To Love Them – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Limoneira (LMNR) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10,035 shares to 82,697 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 128,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,630 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.81 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.64% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.75% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking reported 153,312 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mackenzie stated it has 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 292,865 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Bridgewater Associate Lp reported 113,301 shares. Broadview Advsrs Lc has invested 1.55% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,485 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 456,856 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Vanguard has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability reported 3.64% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Basswood Capital Lc invested in 0.6% or 203,924 shares.