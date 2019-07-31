As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Valuation Declined, Fsi Group Has Cut by $4.61 Million Its Stake; Highland Capital Management Raised Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $1.91 Million; Share Value Declined

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 2.82M shares traded or 33.50% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 46,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 137,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 32.61 million shares traded or 12.38% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 213,811 shares. 3.49M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. Aldebaran reported 13,500 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 377,474 are held by Salem Investment Counselors. Korea-based Korea Corporation has invested 0.5% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 781,054 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bridgeway Mngmt reported 2.46M shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept owns 0.44% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 24,900 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri reported 27,800 shares stake. 6,060 are owned by Rothschild Invest Il. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 36,360 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 236,680 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,883 shares to 6,023 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,356 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.85 million for 10.34 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. 8,000 shares valued at $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4. SHIREY TERRY ALAN had sold 500 shares worth $24,756. 5,169 shares were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K, worth $259,205.