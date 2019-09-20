As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Value Declined, Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Stake by $502,920; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $7.41 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 11,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 460,174 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.16M, up from 448,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 1.03 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 659.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 205,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 237,015 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, up from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 2.44M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $973.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11,633 shares to 78,687 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 4,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,530 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc F (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castine Capital Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 207,176 shares. Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated, a Arizona-based fund reported 46,403 shares. U S has 9,487 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The New York-based Capstone Investment Ltd has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 5.26 million shares. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 1,720 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 543 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.11% or 320,033 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 129,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 30,855 were reported by Dupont Cap Mngmt. State Teachers Retirement owns 309,536 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Security Communications holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

