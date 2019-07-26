As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Price Declined, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lowered Position by $1.09 Million; As Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stock Value Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $441,063

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.59. About 114,090 shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 24,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.70 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.53 million, down from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 3.82 million shares traded or 84.11% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.01% or 101,859 shares. Broadview Lc owns 125,200 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.15% or 5.23M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 0.07% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 129,406 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc has 5.51 million shares. Paragon Capital Llc accumulated 2.44% or 113,237 shares. Shell Asset has 25,473 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Exane Derivatives invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Lc stated it has 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 11 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.07% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). First Personal Services has 8,343 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Management Limited Com owns 541,230 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. $385,590 worth of stock was sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2,172 shares valued at $107,927 was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E. $59,951 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E. SHIREY TERRY ALAN had sold 500 shares worth $24,756. Another trade for 5,169 shares valued at $259,205 was made by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 63,836 shares to 875,619 shares, valued at $36.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Ser Solutions by 729,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG).

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.19 million for 42.34 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares to 324,725 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 45,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.