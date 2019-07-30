As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Price Declined, Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered by $12.44 Million Its Position; First Interstate Bank Trimmed Its Amer Express Co (AXP) Position by $338,009

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 76,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.19. About 1.74M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 276,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 644,053 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.25 million, down from 920,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 2.27 million shares traded or 7.46% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 421,061 shares to 421,186 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 23,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $777,478 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 500 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590. $259,205 worth of stock was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.86M for 10.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 468 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 5,726 shares. 388,314 are owned by Kbc Gp Nv. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.04% or 21.90M shares. Stifel Finance Corp reported 220,566 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group accumulated 742,764 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Holderness Invests reported 8,025 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communication, Connecticut-based fund reported 33,792 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 50,608 shares. Calamos owns 0.13% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 461,780 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 35,481 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 56,546 shares in its portfolio.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 61,434 shares to 236,119 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135 are held by Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership. First Retail Bank reported 3,037 shares stake. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Associate invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Community Fin Serv Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 28,054 shares. Davis Cap Prns, California-based fund reported 700,000 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Co holds 8,625 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 12,078 shares stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% or 53,362 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Harbour Mgmt Lc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 12,102 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 1,304 shares or 0% of the stock. American National Ins Tx invested 0.75% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

