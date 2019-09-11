As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Price Declined, Holder Soros Fund Management Trimmed Its Position by $9.59 Million; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) Has Raised by $398,083 as Market Valuation Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 70.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 10,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 26,126 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 15,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $39.58 lastly. It is down 7.09% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.5 BLN IN GM CRUISE; 23/04/2018 – TSN Hockey: BREAKING: @mnwild announce that the team is parting ways with Executive VP and GM Chuck Fletcher…; 06/03/2018 – Trump Threat Undercut by GM’s Euro Exit, Germans’ U.S. Expansion; 18/04/2018 – GM Announces $16.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facility; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 02/04/2018 – GM Korea says March sales slump 19 pct from year earlier; 07/03/2018 – GM Urges Electric-Car Credit Extension to Room of Oil Executives; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: General Motors LLC, Receipt of Third Petition for Inconsequentiality and Notice of Consolidation; 25/04/2018 – GM to add shift at Tennessee plant making SUVs, crossovers; 09/05/2018 – DUE DILLEGENCE SHOWS GM KOREA CAN SURVIVE LONG TERM WITH NEW MODELS, CUTS IN FIXED COSTS – S.KOREA

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 78.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 213,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 56,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 269,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.86 million shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION)

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 30,856 shares to 30,452 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 17,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,569 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Telenav tries to reassure investors after stock plummets 45% on GM-Google deal – MarketWatch” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UAW preps for battle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM’s Barra heads to the White House – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union corruption case broadens – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America has 3,780 shares. Advisors Cap stated it has 1.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Argyle Management Inc has 1.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Retirement Of Alabama has 1.16M shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company holds 98,250 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc reported 382,340 shares. Argent Trust reported 48,809 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.11% or 377,720 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested 0.48% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt has 4.51% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.11M shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt accumulated 54,914 shares. 33,447 were accumulated by Addison Capital. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 57,476 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 18,201 shares. Redwood Capital Limited Company has 0.89% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 350,200 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 3.50M shares to 17.90 million shares, valued at $19.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $193.58 million for 10.01 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 26,694 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Llc has 1.87 million shares. Endeavour Advsrs stated it has 4.93% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Clark Capital Mngmt Gp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 589,599 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 468 shares. Gideon Inc accumulated 37,440 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 26,558 shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) invested in 8,839 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 353 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Llp stated it has 1.25% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Laffer Investments stated it has 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) accumulated 235 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 483,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bankshares Of has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).