As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fsi Group Cut Its Holding; Xylem (XYL) Shares Rose While Chilton Investment Co Cut Its Stake by $3.80 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 48,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 845,142 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.80M, down from 893,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $80.24. About 154,838 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 448,301 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Water Widens Its Lead From Drip To Flow – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xylem Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cowen says Xylem lacks ‘obvious catalysts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.10M for 25.08 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,017 shares to 477,408 shares, valued at $79.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 70 shares. 596,193 are owned by Scout Invests Inc. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 25,615 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 25,940 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 73,951 shares. Profund Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,626 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 3,684 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 217,879 shares. 336,369 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 123,501 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Communications, Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,101 shares. Asset Management One Co, Japan-based fund reported 190,144 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company invested in 3,187 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport reported 200 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $204.55 million for 10.29 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. SHIREY TERRY ALAN had sold 500 shares worth $24,756 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider LAURSEN THOMAS E sold 1,237 shares worth $59,951. ALEXANDER BRUCE K had sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205 on Tuesday, February 12. 8,000 shares were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, worth $385,590. Shares for $373,977 were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K ZION OIL & GAS INC For: Jun 11 – StreetInsider.com” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Hibbett Sports, Comtech, Quanta Services, Principal Financial and Zions – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Waymo Provides Free Wi-Fi in Robotaxis – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.