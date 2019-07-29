As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Has Lowered by $232.80 Million Its Stake

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 821,677 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 72.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 457,171 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.09 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.5. About 1.07M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 78,603 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 547,664 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 0.11% or 339,008 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na, Kansas-based fund reported 9,187 shares. Cantillon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4.57% or 2.18 million shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa holds 2,541 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton has 0.17% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,638 shares. 11,997 were accumulated by Westover Cap Advsr Llc. Eastern Bank & Trust reported 0.11% stake. 57,832 were accumulated by Synovus Financial Corporation. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 3.81M shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.02 million shares to 7.36M shares, valued at $230.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 522,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $777,478 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $24,756 was made by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. 2,172 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $107,927 were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,499 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.86 million for 10.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 483,100 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 26,335 shares. Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,868 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 2.91 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Argent accumulated 5,790 shares. Todd Asset Lc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 541,230 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt accumulated 59,188 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). C M Bidwell reported 16,935 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). British Columbia Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 58,989 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

