As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined, Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; American Money Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $315,216 as Stock Price Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 112,202 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 120,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.98M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,762 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $182.6. About 1.01M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.54 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Etf by 6,722 shares to 101,133 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11,920 shares to 61,808 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightview Hldgs Inc by 95,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 10.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.