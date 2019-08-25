As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Decreased Position; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Northwest Investment Counselors Boosted Its Holding

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.09M shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,499 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited reported 0.77% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Legal General Grp Public Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Trust Department Mb Fin Bancshares N A holds 108,840 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd reported 1.14 million shares stake. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 13,827 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 29,660 shares. Wade G W has 8,235 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co has invested 0.28% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Eqis Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,156 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 839 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 2.13M shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 24,908 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 382,254 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Numerixs reported 16,410 shares stake. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp owns 2.36M shares.

