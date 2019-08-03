As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Value Declined, Convergence Investment Partners Raised by $633,510 Its Holding; Celanese Corp. (CE) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.42 Million as Stock Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 88.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 14,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 29,908 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 15,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 2.89 million shares traded or 32.87% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 41,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 1.01M shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77 million for 10.46 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

