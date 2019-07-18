As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Lifted Holding; As Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Stock Rose, Msdc Management LP Has Raised Position by $22.73 Million

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 211,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.06M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 1.22 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 76.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.99M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 386,704 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 3.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. LAURSEN THOMAS E had sold 1,237 shares worth $59,951 on Monday, January 28. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. Another trade for 5,169 shares valued at $259,205 was made by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $24,756 was made by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. BLACKFORD DAVID E sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mackay Shields Lc holds 31,889 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 11 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 45,120 shares. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 7,614 were reported by Advisor Partners Ltd Llc. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ameritas Prtnrs has 3,431 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 66,238 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 43,226 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 381,005 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services accumulated 24,131 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

