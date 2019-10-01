As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; As Maximus (MMS) Shares Rose, Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Holding by $939,384

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 295,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 976,952 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.92M, up from 681,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 1.01M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 13,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 103,931 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 116,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 383,847 shares traded or 25.55% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $60.62M for 20.33 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

