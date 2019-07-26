As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Valuation Declined, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Market Valuation Rose While Keywise Capital Management LTD Lifted Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 3.33 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 3.82M shares traded or 84.11% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 9,515 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 10,138 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 412,490 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 129,406 are owned by Calamos Wealth Management Limited Company. Hartford Invest Mgmt Co reported 20,902 shares stake. 7,650 were reported by Harvey Mngmt Inc. Argent Mgmt Limited holds 19,702 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited has 104,388 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 58,989 were reported by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc accumulated 168 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Element Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 7,306 were reported by Da Davidson & Communications. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied RPV Analyst Target Price: $74 – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zions -4.4% as Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,442 shares to 54,470 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. BLACKFORD DAVID E had sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927. SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756 worth of stock. $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4. LAURSEN THOMAS E had sold 1,237 shares worth $59,951. 5,169 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $259,205 were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Vipshop a Buy at Its Multiyear Low? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Vipshop Stock Took a Hit Today – The Motley Fool” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Vipshop Trending Higher Within Channel – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Vipshop Continues Growing in the Shadow of Alibaba and JD.com – The Motley Fool” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.