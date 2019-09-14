As Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) Stock Price Were Volatile, Camden Asset Management LP Has Cut by $1.95 Million Its Position; Greenwich Wealth Management Lifted Stake in Mks Instrument (MKSI) by $357,434

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 460,449 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI)

Camden Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 29,760 shares traded or 173.83% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” on March 02, 2017. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2013. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares to 32.48 million shares, valued at $57.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 4.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn).

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Value Investors Consider MKS Instruments (MKSI) Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MKS Instruments – A Diversified Business Treated Like One-Trick Pony – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MKS Instruments Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase MKS Instruments At $80, Earn 10% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6,582 shares to 606,279 shares, valued at $32.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.