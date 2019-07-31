As Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Horizon Investments Lowered by $1.33 Million Its Position; Akre Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by $1.27 Million

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) by 85.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 29,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,109 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 34,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 1.69 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 20,290 shares traded or 9.44% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18,719 shares to 46,853 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 4,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. BLACKFORD DAVID E had sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927 on Wednesday, February 13. SHIREY TERRY ALAN also sold $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, February 13. 5,169 shares were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K, worth $259,205 on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.86 million for 10.43 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co LP Del by 101,500 shares to 12.75 million shares, valued at $299.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.