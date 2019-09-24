As Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Valuation Declined, Holder Ionic Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Novartis Ag (NVS) Shareholder Aperio Group Increased Holding

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 1.26 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 79,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.24 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.94 million shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – Biotech resurrects a long faded Novartis cancer drug star, using a biomarker strategy to push ahead $NVS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COMPANY BOARD WAS NOT AWARE OF CONTRACT WITH TRUMP LAWYER; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Group General Counsel Felix Ehrat to Retire From the Company; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 23/03/2018 – Novartis Phase III Data Show Siponimod Improves MS Outcomes; 10/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Calls Hiring of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen a ‘Mistake’; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB DATA DEMONSTRATES RELIABILITY; 11/05/2018 – Shanghai Fosun Pharma to Bid for Novartis Assets -Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Pharma Mfg: GSK buys joint consumer health stake from Novartis for $13 billion; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Expects AveXis Deal to Close Mid 2018

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMG) by 1,200 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB) by 440,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88 million for 10.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W And Inc invested in 8,273 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 53,953 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 29,021 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv accumulated 0.23% or 72,297 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Westwood Grp Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 576,389 shares. Strategic Fincl Services has 0.52% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 86,375 shares. 15,222 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated holds 0.51% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 165,401 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 78,598 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership owns 6,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested in 3.26M shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 9,200 shares.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,931 shares to 90,309 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 104,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

