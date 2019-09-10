As Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Shares Declined, Ionic Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Ruffer Llp Has Decreased Kinross Gold (KGC) Stake by $5.47 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 1.26 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 66.62 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.87 million, down from 68.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 7.19M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 09/04/2018 – Kinross: Russia Operations Remain Unaffected by U.S. Sanctions; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 75,200 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.18% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 8,139 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company reported 227,071 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co invested in 33,792 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Convergence Inv Prtn Llc has 29,908 shares. 377,316 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Personal Financial Services has 0.12% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,343 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Carlson Lp stated it has 697,000 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 7,981 are held by Gsa Prtn Llp. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.67% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Elizabeth Park Cap Advsrs Limited owns 298,896 shares for 5.42% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc Incorporated has 641,980 shares. First Manhattan Communication has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Everence Management has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. KGC’s profit will be $75.59M for 20.29 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 2.70 million shares to 13.61 million shares, valued at $47.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.