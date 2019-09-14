As Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Share Price Declined, Ionic Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.58 Million; Laurion Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA)

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 210.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 326,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 481,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.57 million, up from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.06 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) (NYSE:TJX) by 86,000 shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) by 125,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 132,872 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation stated it has 20,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American International Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Motco accumulated 143 shares. Argent invested in 0.02% or 4,760 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Jane Street Gp Lc owns 20,403 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Invest LP has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Blair William And Il holds 6,665 shares. Ci Invs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,000 shares. Holderness Invs Communications owns 0.16% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 7,825 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 177,957 shares. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% or 43,226 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 550,000 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.