As Zions Bancorporation Com (ZION) Stock Price Declined, Boston Advisors Has Increased Its Position; Caxton Has Upped Holding in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) by $5.07 Million as Stock Value Rose

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 187,008 shares traded or 599.38% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation Com (ZION) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 32,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 198,610 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, up from 165,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 2.03M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 6,353 shares to 21,906 shares, valued at $25.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greensky Inc Cl A by 113,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,566 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc Com (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Quantitative Management Ltd reported 32,800 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 382,254 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 116,751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Horizon Investments Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,109 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 101,859 shares. Sit Assocs invested in 0% or 61 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. 74,033 are owned by Group Incorporated. Vanguard Gp reported 21.90 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 66,238 shares.

