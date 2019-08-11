As Zions Bancorp (ZION) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Value Rose, Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Position by $25.87 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 55.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 55,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 45,390 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17M, down from 100,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $633.74. About 289,615 shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 29,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 37,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.47 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $132,683 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756. 2,172 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $107,927 were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 20,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 0.03% or 381,005 shares in its portfolio. Forest Hill Cap Ltd reported 3.05% stake. Heartland reported 224,323 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 5,901 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Capstone Inv Advsr Limited owns 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,828 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 27,797 shares. Invesco Limited holds 9.64M shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, U S Global Investors has 0.23% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.1% or 26,335 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 11,348 shares to 163,230 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 351,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 70.73 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.