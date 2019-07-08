As Zions Bancorp (ZION) Stock Declined, Shareholder Alps Advisors Has Increased Stake; Eog Resources (EOG) Holding Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION) by 157.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 14,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,098 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 8,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 1.08M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 5,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,653 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 73,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 2.37 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 6,058 shares to 107,018 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) by 10,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,985 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 438,034 shares to 9.27 million shares, valued at $249.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,739 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).