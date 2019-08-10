As Zions Bancorp (ZION) Shares Declined, Holder Harvey Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Family Management Trimmed Holding by $402,822

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 29,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 37,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.47M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 2,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 27,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 30,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,821 shares to 50,249 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 23,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated holds 5,201 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,429 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 11.34 million shares stake. Interocean stated it has 226,283 shares. 15,124 were accumulated by Security Retail Bank Of So Dak. Bristol John W And Com New York holds 540,858 shares. Carroll Assocs has 60,553 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 44,477 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Moreover, Advisers Ltd Company has 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 571,168 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc has 0.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 475 are held by Loeb. 27,557 were accumulated by Manchester Mgmt Ltd. The Iowa-based Hills Savings Bank & Tru has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 37,300 are held by Opus Invest Inc. Ims Capital Mngmt reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Stock May Be Too Cheap In A Low Interest Rate World – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $196.67M for 9.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.03% stake. Korea Inv owns 110,900 shares. Security Trust invested in 225 shares or 0% of the stock. 125,709 are held by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 277 shares stake. 133,579 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,839 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,466 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 2.91M shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, First Republic Inv has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Colony Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 14,699 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $391,888 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $24,756 was made by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. $259,205 worth of stock was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV).