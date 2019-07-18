As Zions Bancorp (ZION) Share Value Declined, Holder Harvey Capital Management Trimmed by $1.34 Million Its Holding; Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Amg Funds Upped Its Stake

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.05 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 29,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 37,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 1.49M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares to 11,829 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,152 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.82M for 10.35 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares to 18,540 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).