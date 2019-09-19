As Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Valuation Declined, Lmr Partners Llp Has Upped Holding by $1.06 Million; Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) by $2.79 Million as Stock Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 379,541 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 285.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 23,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 31,793 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 8,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 1.57 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares to 104,963 shares, valued at $196.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 29,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 18,506 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Inc invested in 397 shares or 0% of the stock. Shellback Lp has invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Profund Advsrs Ltd has 4,054 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 37,628 are owned by Barclays Public Lc. Cambridge Rech Advsr has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Amer International Grp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moore Cap Management LP holds 0.65% or 375,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 10,348 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 3,445 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 99,250 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fund Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 8,837 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 158,400 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 87,298 shares stake.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation owns 151,747 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Next Financial has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, James Inv Rech has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 31 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 10,023 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brant Point Investment Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 595 shares. 6,158 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability. Penn Cap Management Inc holds 0.07% or 15,491 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 2,288 shares. Victory Inc holds 0.37% or 4.04 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd reported 1.42M shares. The Kansas-based Meritage Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.08% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Thomas White has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 2.01% or 181,520 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 732,206 shares to 48,717 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 134,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).