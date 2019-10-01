As Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Stock Value Declined, Holder American International Group Has Cut Its Stake by $326,790; Atlanta Capital Management Co Holds Stake in Trimble (TRMB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 28,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 3.70M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.75M, up from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 547,291 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 10/04/2018 – Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 7,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 66,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 74,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 1.50M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 13,508 shares to 219,340 shares, valued at $21.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 413,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,022 shares, and cut its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altair Engineering Inc A by 8,609 shares to 24,517 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 66,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Growth (IWP).