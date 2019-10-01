As Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Share Value Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Cut Holding by $768,558

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 53,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 204,946 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.43 million, down from 258,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 164,406 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 406 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.09 million, down from 13,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $7.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1743.51. About 743,416 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.76 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 84,905 shares to 225,046 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 19,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 4.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Company holds 14,632 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,845 shares. 8,704 are owned by Brinker Incorporated. Stanley has 199 shares. Park Oh holds 1,127 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 37,719 were accumulated by Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc. Academy Capital Tx accumulated 0.14% or 323 shares. Green Valley Limited Liability Company holds 12.85% or 119,352 shares. Bell Bancorp reported 0.33% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 15.74 million shares or 4.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sentinel Trust Lba has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 0.78% or 50,500 shares. Aperio Grp Llc stated it has 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Life Insurance Com holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,946 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.