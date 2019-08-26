As Zillow Group (Z) Valuation Rose, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Position by $452,200; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Has Increased by Cadinha & Co Llc

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The institutional investor held 90,779 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 77,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 1.10M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 692.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,345 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 1,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $378.78. About 283,767 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 215,850 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $152.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,781 shares, and cut its stake in Corp America Airports Sa.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares to 23,015 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,040 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).