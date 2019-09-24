As Zillow Group (Z) Valuation Rose, Ancient Art LP Increased Its Holding; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Increases Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 8,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 107,430 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 98,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 4.41M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.19. About 3.14 million shares traded or 11.98% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

