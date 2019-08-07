As Zillow Group (Z) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ancient Art LP Has Cut by $2.97 Million Its Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Increased Holding

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 2.61 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 14,364 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 487,163 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.81 million, up from 472,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $331.96. About 3.21M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha" on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha" published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga" on July 17, 2019.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 57,971 shares to 162,761 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,924 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fire has 75,000 shares for 10.64% of their portfolio. Ww accumulated 15.04 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 1,667 shares. The Virginia-based Rdl has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Ohio-based Private Tru Communication Na has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh has 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 115,934 shares. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Excalibur Mngmt accumulated 0.45% or 1,240 shares. King Wealth has invested 2.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,490 were reported by Arrow Corp. Beacon Group has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership owns 2.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 214,405 shares. Monetta Fincl Service Incorporated owns 7,000 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bancshares owns 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 113,026 shares.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Checking Up on 5 Stocks That Were Riding the Bull Market, 2 Years Later – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Baidu's New Search Rival Is the World's Most Valuable Startup – The Motley Fool" published on August 06, 2019, Bizwest.com published: "Zillow launches home cash bid program in Fort Collins, Colorado Springs – BizWest" on July 22, 2019.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.