As Zillow Group (Z) Stock Rose, Ancient Art LP Trimmed Its Position by $2.97 Million; Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Cut Sabre Corp. (SABR) Position by $1.93 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 2.95M shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 91,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 183,082 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 274,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 2.29 million shares traded or 15.42% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – SABRE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.53, EST. $1.42; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.