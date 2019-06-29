As Zillow Group (Z) Stock Price Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Lifted Position; Ecolab (ECL) Holding Has Boosted by Agf Investments America Inc

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, up from 72,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $197.44. About 5.93 million shares traded or 410.62% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 1.94M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.