As Zillow Group (Z) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ancient Art LP Raised Its Position; Aecom Technology (ACM) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 2.55M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $303.00M, down from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Aecom Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 732,993 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 201,274 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 0.13% or 229,900 shares. Architects has 3,053 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 980,177 shares. 9,359 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Pennsylvania-based S&T Financial Bank Pa has invested 2.59% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Moreover, Sei Invs Company has 0.02% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 376 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 15,101 are held by Dupont Capital. M&T Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.03% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 371,669 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 16,100 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,489 shares to 70,073 shares, valued at $7.24 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $127.79 million for 11.33 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.