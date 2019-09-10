As Zillow Group (Z) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ancient Art LP Has Lowered Holding; Brigade Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 5.67 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 5.65% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 3.73 million shares traded or 35.04% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trecora Res (NYSE:TREC) by 62,131 shares to 690,013 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 141,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.